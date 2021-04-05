Advertisement

Madison man arrested in ongoing drug investigation

The Madison Police Dept. released images of evidence allegedly found during a search of Money's...
The Madison Police Dept. released images of evidence allegedly found during a search of Money's residence.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Madison man was arrested last week in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Stevie Money was taken into custody after officer served a search warrant at his home in the 6200 block of Eastgate Rd. last Thursday.

Searching his residence, officers found 21 grams of cocaine base, a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, and over $3,000 in cash, the MPD report stated.

Money was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of delivery of cocaine.

The Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force, Monona Police Dept., and Dane Co. TRT participated in Money’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

The FBI is sounding the alarm on fake Covid vaccination cards being sold online.
FBI warning: Fraudsters selling fake Covid vaccination cards online
Hundreds affected by incorrect credit reports
Hundreds affected by incorrect credit reports
How to fix errors on credit report.
Hundreds of consumers in Wisconsin complain of errors on their credit reports
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans to get vaccinate
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated