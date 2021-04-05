Madison man arrested in ongoing drug investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Madison man was arrested last week in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Stevie Money was taken into custody after officer served a search warrant at his home in the 6200 block of Eastgate Rd. last Thursday.

Searching his residence, officers found 21 grams of cocaine base, a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, and over $3,000 in cash, the MPD report stated.

Money was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and three counts of delivery of cocaine.

The Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force, Monona Police Dept., and Dane Co. TRT participated in Money’s arrest.

