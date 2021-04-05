Advertisement

Madison man dies after Saturday night shooting

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The 23-year-old man injured in a shooting over the weekend near downtown succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The police department is now investigating his death as homicide and investigators with MPD’s Violent Crime Unit say they believe it was a targeted shooting.

Officers were called to the scene, at a BP gas station in the 300 block of Park St., shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

This is the first homicide of the year in Madison. According to MPD statistics, ten people have been shot since the beginning of 2021.

