Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking

By WTKR Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Before her death, walking became difficult for a 16-year-old dog from Virginia, but her owner crafted her a mobile bed that still allowed her to enjoy her favorite activities.

Cocoa was once an energetic Chesapeake Bay retriever, but by the time she reached 16, walking became too much for her. So, her owners, Tom Antonino and his wife, handcrafted a mobile bed for her that still allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.

“My wife and I, we came up with a way to, with a mechanics creeper and stuff like that, to take her for walks. We had rope and a bed, and we’d bring her out,” Antonino said.

Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she began having trouble walking. It allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.(Source: Facebook/Carrie Copenhaver, WTKR via CNN)

Antonino, Cocoa and their family live in Georgia but spend a lot of time in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a woman snapped a photo of Cocoa “going for a walk” via her mobile bed. She posted it on Facebook, and the sweet moment quickly spread across the internet.

A Facebook-less Antonino had no idea at first how many people heard Cocoa’s story.

“I found out from my brother-in-law. He said, ‘Is this you?’ and then other people asked, ‘Is this you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s Cocoa. That’s Cocoa and I going for a walk,’” he said.

But all good things come to an end, as did Cocoa’s walks. The dog died recently but not before making a lasting impact on many, offering proof of unconditional love.

“It hit a chord with people. The bond we have with our dogs and our pets, it’s strong,” Antonino said.

