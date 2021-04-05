Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night

3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Madison’s east side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the individual, whose name was not released, was struck around 9:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.

The pedestrian was in the road at the time, the report noted.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Three otter pups were born at the Henry Vilas Zoo.
3 adorable otter pups born at Henry Vilas Zoo
Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
How to register for a vaccine appointment on SSM Health's website
UW Health
How to register for a vaccine appointment on UW Health's website