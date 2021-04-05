Pedestrian dies after being struck by car Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on Madison’s east side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the individual, whose name was not released, was struck around 9:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.

The pedestrian was in the road at the time, the report noted.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner is investigating to determine the cause and manner of death.

