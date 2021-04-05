Advertisement

Rock Co. officials name Beloit woman who died in Town of Newark crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOWN OF NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have released the name of a Beloit woman who died Sunday after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Newark.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department reports 34-year-old Malerie E. Schupbach died following a crash Sunday afternoon on the 8100 block of West State Road 81.

Police say the 34-year-old was driving westbound on W STH 81 and rounding a long curve. The car began to twist due to speed, entering the opposite lane of traffic. Authorities say the car then entered a ditch, began to roll and struck a tree.

Authorities pronounced Schupbach dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed their forensic examination on Monday and confirmed that she died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department is conducting additional testing and is still investigating with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

