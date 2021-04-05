Advertisement

State of Emergency declared for wildfire conditions

(wsaw)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin National Guard will be helping to put out wildfires across the state due to elevated wildfire conditions.

Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order on Monday declaring a State of Emergency. It comes after more than 320 wildfires have been reported so far this year, burning more than 1,500 acres.

“With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” says Gov. Evers.

The Executive Order will allow the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to help put out fires from the sky, and provide assistance to the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Officials estimate the critical period for wildfires in Wisconsin lasts through May.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

