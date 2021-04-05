Advertisement

Target brings back car seat trade-in event

People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat or select baby gear.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target is bringing back an old favorite with its car seat trade-in program.

The event runs through April 17 at all locations.

People who bring in an old car seat to recycle will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat or select baby gear.

The chain says it will accept damaged or expired car seats.

This time around, the process is contact-free.

Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box near guest services and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices and the Target app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

All 50 states will have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 years and older by...
Experts worry about COVID-19 variants even as vaccine eligibility expands
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police chief: Fired officer broke policy in pinning Floyd; testimony in Chauvin trial continues
The Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree (KELL’-bree) for treating attention deficit...
FDA approves first new ADHD drug in over a decade for children
The company was once one of the top three global smartphone makers with displays and cameras...
LG announces plans to leave smartphone market