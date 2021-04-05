Two families displaced after apartment fire in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An apartment fire damaged two units at Chalet Gardens apartments on Sunday evening. Fitchburg Fire Rescue say multiple residents called around 5 p.m. after seeing heavy smoke coming from the exterior of one of the apartments.

Firefighters were able to quickly enter the apartment and put out the fire. According to Fitchburg Fire Rescue, two apartments sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

Those families are displaced but have arrangements for a safe place to stay.

All occupants were able to evacuate prior to emergency crews arriving and no injuries were reported. Firefighters did find a scared cat hidden underneath the desk of one unit and were able to bring it to safety.

According to the fire department, Chalet Gardens does have a local alarm system, which operated as designed and helped notify residents of the fire, but it is not outfitted with an automatic sprinkler system.

Automatic aid was received from the Fitchburg Police Department, FitchRona EMS, Madison Fire Department, and the Verona Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Fitchburg Fire Investigators.

