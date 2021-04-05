Advertisement

UK eyes testing COVID-19 passports at mass gatherings

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - Britain is planning to test a series of measures including “coronavirus status certifications” over the coming weeks to see if they can allow people to safely return to mass gatherings at sports arenas, nightclubs and concerts.

People attending a range of events will need to be tested both before and after. Officials are also developing plans to trial COVID-19 passports. The test events will take place later this month and in May and will include soccer’s FA Cup semi-final and final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out more details on Monday. One U.K. official says vaccine passports raise “a host of practical and ethical questions” that need to be resolved before any wider rollout.

