Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Mingos take shots.” That is the social media campaign for Madison Forward FC.
The Flamingos are encouraging the Madison community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The best way for you to play defense against COVID-19, is by getting your shot,” Gustavo Fernandes, Defender for Madison Forward FC said in a social media promotion on Twitter.
“I think a lot of people are doing that but for those who might not be, if our encouragement could maybe get them to go get the shot, I think that’s ultimately, a good thing for the community,” Conor Caloia, Chief Operating Officer and Co-owner of Madison Forward FC said.
A similar approach by the Milwaukee Brewers. Team officials and players held a press conference today, encouraging Wisconsinites to roll up their sleeves.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.