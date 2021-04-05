Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Mingos take shots.” That is the social media campaign for Madison Forward FC.

The Flamingos are encouraging the Madison community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best way for you to play defense against COVID-19, is by getting your shot,” Gustavo Fernandes, Defender for Madison Forward FC said in a social media promotion on Twitter.

Just like @goufernandes10, everyone can become a defender against COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. 💉🦩



Staring Monday, all Wisconsinites 16+ are eligible, so take your shot and help us get back on the pitch! 🥳#MingosTakeShots | @DHSWI pic.twitter.com/8dTXNubk7e — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) April 4, 2021

“I think a lot of people are doing that but for those who might not be, if our encouragement could maybe get them to go get the shot, I think that’s ultimately, a good thing for the community,” Conor Caloia, Chief Operating Officer and Co-owner of Madison Forward FC said.

A similar approach by the Milwaukee Brewers. Team officials and players held a press conference today, encouraging Wisconsinites to roll up their sleeves.

