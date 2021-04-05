Advertisement

Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated

By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Mingos take shots.” That is the social media campaign for Madison Forward FC.

The Flamingos are encouraging the Madison community to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best way for you to play defense against COVID-19, is by getting your shot,” Gustavo Fernandes, Defender for Madison Forward FC said in a social media promotion on Twitter.

“I think a lot of people are doing that but for those who might not be, if our encouragement could maybe get them to go get the shot, I think that’s ultimately, a good thing for the community,” Conor Caloia, Chief Operating Officer and Co-owner of Madison Forward FC said.

A similar approach by the Milwaukee Brewers. Team officials and players held a press conference today, encouraging Wisconsinites to roll up their sleeves.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

The FBI is sounding the alarm on fake Covid vaccination cards being sold online.
FBI warning: Fraudsters selling fake Covid vaccination cards online
Hundreds affected by incorrect credit reports
Hundreds affected by incorrect credit reports
How to fix errors on credit report.
Hundreds of consumers in Wisconsin complain of errors on their credit reports
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated
Wisconsin athletes encourage fans and communities to get vaccinated