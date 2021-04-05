Advertisement

Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election results.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Monday that the request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit.

Trump had sought to have the Republican-controlled Legislature decide how to award the state’s 10 electoral votes instead of voters, arguing that long-standing voting practices in Wisconsin were improper.

