17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old female has died after being involved in a La Crosse County crash on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the vehicle had been driving at high speeds and rolled over into oncoming traffic on I-90. The vehicle landed on its roof.

A 14-year-old passenger was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was brought to a La Crosse hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

Officials say this was determined to be a single vehicle crash and no other parties were involved.

