Advertisement

17-year-old dies from injuries after La Crosse County crash

(WHSV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old female has died after being involved in a La Crosse County crash on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the vehicle had been driving at high speeds and rolled over into oncoming traffic on I-90. The vehicle landed on its roof.

A 14-year-old passenger was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries.

The 17-year-old driver had to be extracted from the vehicle and was brought to a La Crosse hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

Officials say this was determined to be a single vehicle crash and no other parties were involved.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine