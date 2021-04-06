Advertisement

‘A jewel of Janesville:’ Parts of historic mansion restoration to be completed soon

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Historical Society provided an update Tuesday into revitalizing a historic mansion on its campus, saying many of the rooms will be completed within a few months.

Work on the Lincoln-Tallman House has been going on since March of 2020, in part due to a grant from the George Kemp Tallman Charitable Trust. The historical society explained the money has allowed them to repair plaster, shutters and windows, as well as provide fresh paint and repair some flooring.

RCHS executive director Tim Maahs said the $68,000 grant has helped to carefully preserve the house.

“This grant money is significant because it helps us ensure that the historic Lincoln-Tallman House – a jewel of Janesville – is being carefully preserved,” said Maahs.

The work that started last March included restoring the drawing room, ladies’ parlor and library.

RCHS continued, saying work on seven other areas in the house started this February and will be completed soon. The grand staircase, Mr. and Mrs. Tallman’s bedroom, the main hall are included in the latest renovations.

Maahs noted the last time repairs of this nature were done to the home was in the early 1990s.

He added that the grant covers much of the repairs, but some rooms were not included. The RCHS will start fundraising for the remaining work on June 23 at its Summer Solstice celebration where participants can walk through the Lincoln-Tallman House and see the completed work. Tickets will go on sale starting in May.

