Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Boys &amp;amp; Girls Clubs of Dane County Facebook
Boys &amp;amp; Girls Clubs of Dane County Facebook(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. is joining in on COVID-19 vaccination efforts of residents and will host multiple vaccine clinics this month.

The organization will partner with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy to host three clinics this April for those 18 and older, it announced Monday.

The Fitchburg Family Pharmacy will provide 1,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for distribution at the clinic, while UW Madison students will volunteer to help administer the shots into arms.

President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co., Michael Johnson, said they were incredibly grateful to be able to provide shots to those who may not have easy access to them.

“In the first twenty minutes of open registration, we saw over 120 people sign up,” Johnson said.

The clinics will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10, 17 and 24 at the organization’s McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, Taft Street Boys & Girls Club and Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club. Those who are interested can register online or call 608-661-4726.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. added that they will have a public awareness campaign the week of May 10 and another leading up to a different vaccine clinic on May 15, in partnership with the UW Madison School of Pharmacy and Fitchburg Family Pharmacy.

