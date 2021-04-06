Advertisement

CDC grants more than $53 million to Wisconsin to enhance COVID-19 vaccine access

UW Health
UW Health(UW Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted over $53 million to Wisconsin to enhance efforts related to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and those disproportionately affected by the virus.

The funding is aimed at creating partnerships with community-based organizations in order to increase vaccine intake, including for those in underserved populations, the CDC announced.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said her agency is doing everything it can to expand vaccine access.

“Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic,” said Dr. Walensky. “This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

The CDC outlined specific guidelines for the $53.6 million in funding, saying 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access and usage in communities of color. Sixty percent of the funding must also go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.

For example, the agency said funding could be used to help hire community health workers who perform bilingual health outreach in order to provide people with information about how to get their shot.

The funding given to Wisconsin is part of $3 billion in funding the CDC granted to 64 administrations to increase vaccine efforts.

