Advertisement

Madison police investigate overnight, strong-arm robbery

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a strong-arm robbery early Tuesday morning that began when a man approached the counter of a Kwik Trip with a banana and cash in his hand.

According to the Madison Police Dept., once the cashier had opened the register the man reached over the counter and grabbed the money from the till. A second employee tried grabbing him, but the suspect broke free and fled the store.

Police officers were called to the scene, in the 4400 block of E. Buckeye Rd., around 1:40 p.m.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 30-35 years old, standing 6′ tall, and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He was wearing a blue bandana, a dark gray, hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine