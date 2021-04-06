Madison police investigate overnight, strong-arm robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a strong-arm robbery early Tuesday morning that began when a man approached the counter of a Kwik Trip with a banana and cash in his hand.

According to the Madison Police Dept., once the cashier had opened the register the man reached over the counter and grabbed the money from the till. A second employee tried grabbing him, but the suspect broke free and fled the store.

Police officers were called to the scene, in the 4400 block of E. Buckeye Rd., around 1:40 p.m.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 30-35 years old, standing 6′ tall, and weighing approximately 160 lbs. He was wearing a blue bandana, a dark gray, hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

