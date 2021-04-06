Mild Temps Continue

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s going to be an active week of weather across southern Wisconsin. A warm front has lifted north of the area assuring warm air remains for now. A stalling cold front out to the west will meander near the area over the next few days. This gives us daily chances of showers and storms. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a washout through at least the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain warm with highs into the 70s and overnight lows into the 50s.

A low-pressure system will start to move this boundary for the second half of the week. This will give more organized chances of rain late Wednesday and Thursday. This moves to the east by Friday as cooler, more seasonable, temperatures return with highs into the 50s.

Another storm system will be on the heels of that and assures at least a chance of showers and storms all the way into the upcoming weekend.

