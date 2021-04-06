Much Needed Rainfall: Daily Chances Into The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Find the rain boots, jacket, and umbrella and keep them close by as we move through the week ahead. A daily chance of wet weather will be in the forecast all the way into the upcoming weekend! While we have several opportunities for wet weather, it isn’t looking like a whole lot of complete washouts. With that being said, don’t go cancelling any outdoor activities. Just have a backup plan in case some stormy activity heads in your direction.

As of early April, rainfall for the year is close to two inches below normal. Rainfall totals through the end of the weekend could be in the 1-2 inch range. This would be beneficial moisture to the state of Wisconsin as we approach the start of the growing season. It would also help with the ongoing fire threat.

As this point no severe weather or flooding concerns are anticipated, just typical spring like storms. Heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, and gusty winds are still possible and a reminder to head inside should a storm move into your area.

Daily rounds of showers and storms expected. Don't get to caught up on the exact placement and timing in this model, but rather the fact that we will have clusters of storms to deal with over the next few days. With this patter, timing and intensity can be a bit difficult more than a few hours in advance. Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, April 5, 2021

