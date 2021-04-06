Advertisement

Much Needed Rainfall: Daily Chances Into The Weekend

Fire Risk Remains Elevated
1-2 inches of rainfall possible by the end of the weekend.
1-2 inches of rainfall possible by the end of the weekend.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) Find the rain boots, jacket, and umbrella and keep them close by as we move through the week ahead. A daily chance of wet weather will be in the forecast all the way into the upcoming weekend! While we have several opportunities for wet weather, it isn’t looking like a whole lot of complete washouts. With that being said, don’t go cancelling any outdoor activities. Just have a backup plan in case some stormy activity heads in your direction.

As of early April, rainfall for the year is close to two inches below normal. Rainfall totals through the end of the weekend could be in the 1-2 inch range. This would be beneficial moisture to the state of Wisconsin as we approach the start of the growing season. It would also help with the ongoing fire threat.

As this point no severe weather or flooding concerns are anticipated, just typical spring like storms. Heavy downpours, thunder and lightning, and gusty winds are still possible and a reminder to head inside should a storm move into your area.

Daily rounds of showers and storms expected. Don't get to caught up on the exact placement and timing in this model, but rather the fact that we will have clusters of storms to deal with over the next few days. With this patter, timing and intensity can be a bit difficult more than a few hours in advance.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Monday, April 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street
Dane Co. ending outdoor mask mandate and capacity limits

Latest News

Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week
Warmest day of the year Sunday; Get your rain gear ready for the workweek
SPRING-tastic Easter Weekend
The warmest air of the season arrives for Easter weekend with highs approaching 70 degrees.
Great Looking Easter Weekend