New Culver’s restaurant now open in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The “big cheese” was on hand as a new hamburger joint opened in Granger this morning.

Craig Culver, the co-founder of Culver’s Restaurant, paid a personal visit to the company’s 800th location.

“No, I can’t make every opening,” Craig Culver told 16 News Now. “Last year, as a matter of fact, we opened 50 restaurants in a COVID year of all things. No, I can’t make every one but this one’s pretty special.”

For a restaurant that does not have a breakfast menu, drive through and walk-up business was brisk this morning. So brisk, that the scheduled opening time of the store was bumped up to relieve congestion in the parking lot.

“Me and this guy, we came at 10:00 p.m. last night and we camped out all night. We sat in lawn chairs, corn whole boards, we just played. We had a good time,” said one young man who was part of a six-student contingent from Edwardsburg High School. “A Gordon’s food truck driver told us at 3:00 this morning, ‘do it while you’re young,’” said another student.

While the students accounted for the first six customers in line when the restaurant opened, Brittney Catanzarite of Niles said she arrived at 5:00 a.m. and was about eighth in line. “Then, everyone else started coming in at 7:30.”

Craig Culver was co-founder of the first restaurant that opened in Saulk City, Wisconsin in 1984. Today, he brought a plaque and spatulas that marked the milestone that is store 800. “The secret always is great people. Always. I don’t care what you’re selling. If you’ve got great people who believe in what they’re doing, almost going to promise you success.”

That said, it seems much of the successful crowd creation today had to do with a promise that the first 100 customers would get a free pint of frozen custard every month for a year.

“Hey, there’s free ice cream at Culver’s, I was like, I’m going to go because I was a custard connoisseur, you know what I’m saying?” said one of the high school students, while a colleague added, “ice cream is something you just can’t let go. It’s one thing in life that never makes you unhappy.”

The Granger Culver’s is located at 13145 SR 23.

