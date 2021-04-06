Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine