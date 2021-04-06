Advertisement

PHMDC will hold virtual town hall to answer vaccine questions

The Q&A session will be on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County is holding a virtual town hall to address common concerns related to the difference among vaccine efficacy and to provide an update about vaccine distribution.

“We really want it to be a conversation to answer some of those questions that we’re getting about COVID vaccines now that we have three vaccines on the market,” said Tess Ellens, the COVID-19 Vaccine Deputy for the Alliant Energy Center. “This is a unique experience to be able to talk directly in a conversational way with some public health experts and COVID vaccine experts.”

Health officials will also be discussing vaccine distribution and what we can look forward to in the next few months with the rollout. If you’re newly eligible for the vaccine, officials will also address how to register and what options you have for getting vaccinated.

“Now that it’s opened up, we’ve gotten a lot of inquiries and that’s great,” said Ellens. “We love to see people interested in getting the vaccine.”

The Virtual Town Hall will be on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. You must register in order to gain access to the Zoom link. The event is free.

To register, click HERE.

