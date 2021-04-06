Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept ‘calculated risk’
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are the first team to approach capacity with their stadium since the coronavirus shutdown of sports more than a year ago.
The crowd at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout at 38,238 for the home opener against Toronto on Monday.
Susanna Frare says she and her family it was a “calculated risk” to attend. Infectious disease experts are mixed on the view of the club’s decision.
The Rangers have gained national attention with their plan to fill their year-old stadium. The roof was open.
The $1.2 billion stadium opened last year, but no fans were permitted during the regular season. Texas lost 6-2 on Monday.
