Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept ‘calculated risk’

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are the first team to approach capacity with their stadium since the coronavirus shutdown of sports more than a year ago.

The crowd at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout at 38,238 for the home opener against Toronto on Monday.

Susanna Frare says she and her family it was a “calculated risk” to attend. Infectious disease experts are mixed on the view of the club’s decision.

The Rangers have gained national attention with their plan to fill their year-old stadium. The roof was open.

The $1.2 billion stadium opened last year, but no fans were permitted during the regular season. Texas lost 6-2 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.