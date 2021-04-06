Advertisement

Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept ‘calculated risk’

Texas lost the game, 6-2
Fans stand for the national anthem before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the...
Fans stand for the national anthem before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Texas Rangers are set to have the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shut down more than a year ago.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are the first team to approach capacity with their stadium since the coronavirus shutdown of sports more than a year ago.

The crowd at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout at 38,238 for the home opener against Toronto on Monday.

Susanna Frare says she and her family it was a “calculated risk” to attend. Infectious disease experts are mixed on the view of the club’s decision.

The Rangers have gained national attention with their plan to fill their year-old stadium. The roof was open.

The $1.2 billion stadium opened last year, but no fans were permitted during the regular season. Texas lost 6-2 on Monday.

