Report: Badgers AD Barry Alvarez will announce retirement plans on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that longtime University of Wisconsin athletic director, Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement plans on Tuesday.

Had to step out for a bit but here is our quick story on #Badgers Barry Alvarez set to formally share retirement plans on Tuesday. https://t.co/USIAvFofJ3 — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 5, 2021

It was reported in March that Alvarez was set to announce his plans to retire before the 2021-2022 athletics season. Alvarez is likely to step down in July.

Appearing on the Inside Wisconsin podcast, Alvarez mentioned how he originally wanted to retire before the 2020-2021 season but wanted to guide UW Athletics through the pandemic first.

Barry Alvarez shares his original plan was to retire after the 2020 season but he wanted to get Wisconsin Athletics through the pandemic first. The Don then adds "We're coming up on that time." #Badgers https://t.co/89tnjTBwOM — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 28, 2021

Alvarez, 74, came to Wisconsin in 1990 when the Badgers had been to just six bowl games in program history. As a head coach, he led UW to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl victories.

Alvarez is scheduled to be in a virtual chat with fans and alumni at 7 P.M. on Tuesday.

Over his 32 years at Wisconsin, Alvarez also known as “The Don” was the head football coach from 1990 until 2005 where he compiled a 119-74-4 record. While also serving as athletic director for 18 years Alvarez has helped lead an athletic department that earned 16 national championships.

Since the 1993-1994 season when Wisconsin won it’s first Rose Bowl, UW has made 26 bowl game appearances and 23 NCAA men’s basketball tournament appearances which is the most in the nation. UW Athletics has also won 73 conference championships across all sports under Alvarez’s tenure.

