Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to the Braves for two pitchers

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team's opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed the team is sending shortstop Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in exchange for two young pitchers.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the trade Tuesday afternoon, while Jon Heyman followed soon afterwards revealing the names of the pitchers the Brewers would receive: Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

Arcia has spent six seasons in Milwaukee. While with the Brewers, he slashed .244/.293/.364 with 42 home runs and 180 RBIs.

In five seasons at the minor league level, Weigel, a starter, has a 3.15 ERA. He made his MLB debut last season, allowing two runs in .2 innings. Sobotka, a reliever, has a 5.47 ERA in 47 innings at the big league level. He has 61 career strikeouts.

Travis Shaw is expected to be the starting third baseman while Luis Urias is expected to slide in at shortstop.

