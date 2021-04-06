Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to the Braves for two pitchers

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have confirmed the team is sending shortstop Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in exchange for two young pitchers.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal first reported the trade Tuesday afternoon, while Jon Heyman followed soon afterwards revealing the names of the pitchers the Brewers would receive: Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

Braves acquiring Orlando Arcia from Brewers, source tells @TheAthletic. First on talks: @JonHeyman and @ByRobertMurray. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 6, 2021

Brewers acquire pitchers Weigel and Sobotka for Arcia — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 6, 2021

Arcia has spent six seasons in Milwaukee. While with the Brewers, he slashed .244/.293/.364 with 42 home runs and 180 RBIs.

In five seasons at the minor league level, Weigel, a starter, has a 3.15 ERA. He made his MLB debut last season, allowing two runs in .2 innings. Sobotka, a reliever, has a 5.47 ERA in 47 innings at the big league level. He has 61 career strikeouts.

Travis Shaw is expected to be the starting third baseman while Luis Urias is expected to slide in at shortstop.

