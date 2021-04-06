Advertisement

Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting stint

Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of Jeopardy! for two weeks starting Monday, April 5.(Jeopardy!)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP)- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!”

Contestant Scott Shewfelt didn’t know the answer to the final question of the night and decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game and asking “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown.

Jeopardy! airs right here on NBC15 at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine