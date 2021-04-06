Rodgers gets surprise during ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting stint

(AP)- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!”

Contestant Scott Shewfelt didn’t know the answer to the final question of the night and decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game and asking “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown.

😂😂 well played Scott 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/05VuiUR5rb — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 6, 2021

