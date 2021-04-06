Tracking April showers - Widespread rain arrives midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Tuesday will be another warm April day with a chance of rain showers and a few storms. Our rain chances will only go up Wednesday and Thursday as our next BIG weather maker will impact the area. Widespread rain and a few storms are looking more likely late Wednesday through Thursday. This active stretch of weather looks like it’s going to continue Friday into Saturday as another upper-level storm system will swing through the weekend. Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Friday will be between 0.5 - 1.5″. This is going to be some much needed rain. Madison’s current rainfall deficit is 1.86″ on the year.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

It’s a very mild start to Tuesday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Keep in mind, the average low for Madison on April 6 is 32 degrees. There is a chance the warmest low temperature record could be broken today. The warmest low temperature record for Madison on April 6 is 58 degrees (1921, 1929). We are watching two areas of rain and storms this morning. The first is a broken like of heavy rain and strong storms that is impacting central and northern Wisconsin. This line will likely stay to our north. There is another cluster of showers and storms across Iowa that could impact our western counties this morning. There are still some uncertainties on how far east these showers and storms will make it into Wisconsin.

Tuesday will be another WARM April day. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for the 4th day in a row. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across most of the area. A few places could even flirt with 80 degrees this afternoon. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 53 degrees. Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees warmer than average. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. However, it’s not going to be a washout. There is going to be plenty of dry time today.

Voting Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 50s. There will be a chance for rain showers overnight. Most of the rain will stay north and west of the area, though.

An upper-level storm system will spin through the Midwest Wednesday through Thursday and bring in widespread rain and a few non-severe storms. The first half of Wednesday will be dry. Rain probably won’t start to develop until late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Widespread rain will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the rain we see this workweek will come down Wednesday through Thursday. Wednesday will be our last day with high temperatures in the 70s this week. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Next Big Weather Maker - WED - THU (WMTV NBC15)

Rain chances will continue Friday into the weekend. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s. High temperatures will be back up near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.