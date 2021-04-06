Advertisement

Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An Air Force veteran in California celebrated his 107th birthday with cake, a motorcycle ride and a military honor guard tribute.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Riverside, California to celebrate the 107th birthday of retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy, who’s believed to be the nation’s oldest living general.

Goldsworthy got the party going in style by arriving on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

He received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

In a speech, Goldsworthy proved he’s still witty and sharp as they come.

“I get asked all the time, ‘What did you do to live so long?’ I tell them I think it’s just God’s will. Sometimes I wonder whether he’s rewarding me or punishing me,” he said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.

