Advertisement

WH: No credential to show if vaccinated

In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is stressing that it won’t back any system “that requires Americans to carry a credential” to show they’ve been vaccinated.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

She says companies or nonprofit groups might offer that kind of “tool” but the White House wants to be sure that “American’s privacy and rights” are protected. Psaki says the Biden administration will be issuing guidance around the matter soon.

So-called vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company. But that hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use, calling them an infringement on personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine