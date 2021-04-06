Advertisement

Wisconsin allocated over 361,000 COVID-19 vaccines from federal government

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was allocated more than 361,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week by the federal government, according to the state’s top health officials.

The state received 361,820 doses this week, the Department of Health Services reports, bringing the total number of shots the state has ever received up to more than 3.3 million shots.

The number of vaccines the state has received weekly, other than this week, have ranged from 245,000-323,500.

  • April 6: 3,364,565
  • March 30: 3,002,745
  • March 23: 2,679,245
  • March 16: 2,406,245
  • March 9: 2,140,265
  • March 2: 1,895,025
  • Feb. 23: 1,625,875

So far, just over one-third of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and just over one-fifth of residents have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 28,826 vaccine doses administered so far this week, up from 676 the day before.

Over 880 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

State health officials report 886 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking the second time in the past week cases have been reported above 800. The new seven-day rolling average has reached 634 Tuesday and that number hasn’t been higher since Feb. 19 when it was at 635.

So far, 581,070 Wisconsinites have gotten the virus.

There were 72 patients admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Tuesday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 246. There are also 64 patients in the ICU.

Of the 6,648 Wisconsinites who have died from COVID-19, DHS reports eight people have died Tuesday from the virus.

