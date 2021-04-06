Advertisement

Wisconsin awards $5,000 grants to over 9,000 small businesses

(WRDW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 9,000 Wisconsin small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a $5,000 grant from the state to help them recover and invest in their future, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Tuesday.

“Our small businesses have had to innovate to stay afloat this past year and that’s why it’s critically important we make sure they have the resources to recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” Gov. Evers said.

The Evers Administration explained the grants were awarded through the state’s “We’re All In” program and use $46 million in funds set aside from last year’s $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. In all, an estimated 9,300 businesses will be receiving a grant.

These awards were part of the fourth round of “We’re All In” grants, according to the administration. So far, the initiative has distributed more than $240 million to Wisconsin small businesses before this most recent announcement. These latest grants went to businesses that applied for the second phase, which targeted industries hit the hardest by the pandemic, but were not selected prior to that round running out of funds.

“The We’re All In grants have been extremely important to Wisconsin’s business community,” Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO and secretary Missy Hughes said. “I’m so happy that more funding is available to ensure that all qualified Phase 2 applicants will receive assistance.”

Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said his agency is working to process the grants as quickly as it can, adding that his office has already seen the difference these grants can make for small businesses.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position
Police Generic
‘Significant’ Mount Horeb water main break floods downtown streets
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Democratic-backed Underly elected Wisconsin schools chief
Lightning speeds of the nitrogen cycle and quickly creates nitrates that plants need to survive.
Greening Up: How Lightning Helps Plants Grow
McFarland School District and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Stoughton employees receive the...
80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine