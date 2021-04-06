Wisconsin spring turkey hunt to begin in two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s spring turkey hunt will begin in two weeks, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

The 2021 spring turkey hunt will begin April 21 and last through June 1. The DNR reminded hunters that the season includes six, seven-day periods that run Wednesday through the following Tuesday.

All of the DNR’s seven turkey management zones will be open for hunters to use.

The DNR reminded hunters that registering their harvest is critical in managing the wildlife population. Participants must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using the department’s Electronic Game Reporting system, or by calling 1-844-426-3734.

Hunters are also urged to purchase the Wild Turkey Stamp, which provides financial support for future opportunities in turkey management and hunting in the state.

For those under the age of 16 years old who want to participate this season, the spring turkey youth hunt will take place April 17 and 18.

The DNR encouraged hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate to take part in the mentored hunting program. An eligible adult would accompany the child and follow the youth turkey hunting or mentored hunting program rules.

Youth hunters must also have a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization, the DNR adds.

