19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting near downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Carmen Sharp was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of 1st degree intentional homicide and bail jumping. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

She was arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man who died Monday, two days after the Saturday night shooting. Shortly after the arrest was announced, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner identified him as Isiah Davis, 23, and confirmed he died as a result of the shooting.

The MPD reports states officers were called to the scene, at a BP gas station in the 300 block of Park St., shortly before 9:30 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The department’s violent crime unit, its SWAT team, community police teams, gang unit, and others participated in Sharp’s arrest.

This is the first homicide of the year in Madison. According to MPD statistics, ten people have been shot since the beginning of 2021.

