22-year-old man dead after motorcycle was struck by car in Dane Co.

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man is dead Tuesday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says his motorcycle was struck by a car in the Town of Springdale.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called along with Fitchrona EMS and Mount Horeb Fire and Rescue for an injury crash on County Highway PD at the intersection of County Highway J.

Dane Co. deputies report a 17-year-old female was driving eastbound on County Highway PD and made a move to avoid striking a vehicle that was slowing down to turn northbound on County Highway J.

As the teenager avoided the vehicle, she entered the westbound lane of County Highway PD and struck the motorcycle going westbound that was driven by the 22-year-old man, the sheriff’s office reports.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the names of the drivers involved, pending the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office notifying the deceased man’s family.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.