69-year-old woman dead after crash near Marshall

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old woman has died Wednesday morning after her vehicle was struck by a truck tractor with a semi attached near Marshall, Dane County officials report.

The vehicle being driven by the woman was going westbound on Interstate 94 just before 10 a.m. Wednesday before exiting on to WIS 73, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post.

State Patrol reports the vehicle went to turn northbound on WIS 73 when it collided with a semi unit that was driving northbound on the roadway.

Authorities transported the woman to UW Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

State Patrol said the driver of the truck tractor was not injured.

The names of both drivers will not be released until the family of the deceased is notified.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire and EMS, and Deer Grove EMS all assisted with this crash.

