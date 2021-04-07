Advertisement

70s are Over; Dodging showers for the rest of the Week

Isolated showers & storms move into S. Wisconsin tonight; Rain chances continue into the weekend.
Isolated showers & storms are possible in southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.
Isolated showers & storms are possible in southern Wisconsin Wednesday night.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds roll into southern Wisconsin after a sunny & warm Wednesday Morning. Afternoon temperatures soared into the 70s again, but rain showers are likely tonight. Temperatures will cool back into the 50s and 60s over the next several days.

An upper-level low was cycling across the Plains Wednesday. Moisture combined with the low’s energy were generating isolated showers and storms across the Midwest. Those showers are headed for Wisconsin - brining in a rain chance for the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain chances and cloud cover hold on into Thursday. Showers appear more scattered tomorrow, so include the rain gear before heading out! Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Additional spotty showers are possible Friday and into the weekend. Highs will top out in the 50s to near 60°F underneath a mostly cloudy sky.

A few spotty showers are possible at the beginning of next week, but the pattern appears drier. A more mild temperature pattern takes hold into next work week - with highs holding steady in the lower 50s. These temperatures would be close to seasonable average.

