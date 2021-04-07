80% of educators, childcare workers nationwide have at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 80% of teachers, school staff and childcare workers nationwide have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC announced Tuesday that more than 2 million of these workers were vaccinated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in March. An additional 5-6 million were vaccinated through state programs.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky was pleased with the progress of these education employees.

“Our push to ensure that teachers, school staff, and childcare workers were vaccinated during March has paid off and paved the way for safer in-person learning,” said Dr. Walensky. “CDC will build on the success of this program and work with our partners to continue expanding our vaccination efforts, as we work to ensure confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.”

President Joe Biden had directed states on March 2 to make all Pre-K through twelfth grade teachers, school staff and childcare workers eligible to be vaccinated. The CDC explained after this was ordered, the number of states where essential workers were eligible increased by more than 50%.

