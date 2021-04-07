Another Warm Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An early taste of spring continues as a stalled-out boundary remains to the north. It also means our atmosphere is warm, humid, and unstable. This will keep an isolated storm chance int he forecast tonight and Wednesday. Mild temperatures into the 70s for highs and overnight lows into the 50s. A developing low-pressure system and cold front will move in our direction by late Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring more organized storm chances along with cooler temperatures.

Highs for the second half of the week will be more seasonable and drop into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. Waves of showers will rotate around low pressure keeping it wet at times all the way into the weekend. Another disturbance moves in late this weekend and next week. This will keep the rain chances around and bring even colder air has highs dip below average. Depending on how cold it gets, there could be a rain/snow mix in the colder periods.

