Advertisement

Another Warm Day

Feeling Like Early May And Not Early April
Sunset Times
Sunset Times(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An early taste of spring continues as a stalled-out boundary remains to the north. It also means our atmosphere is warm, humid, and unstable. This will keep an isolated storm chance int he forecast tonight and Wednesday. Mild temperatures into the 70s for highs and overnight lows into the 50s. A developing low-pressure system and cold front will move in our direction by late Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring more organized storm chances along with cooler temperatures.

Highs for the second half of the week will be more seasonable and drop into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. Waves of showers will rotate around low pressure keeping it wet at times all the way into the weekend. Another disturbance moves in late this weekend and next week. This will keep the rain chances around and bring even colder air has highs dip below average. Depending on how cold it gets, there could be a rain/snow mix in the colder periods.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Tracking April showers - Widespread rain arrives midweek
Rain Chances - Madison
Tracking April showers - Widespread rain arrives midweek
Rain Chances
Mild Temps Continue
Get Your Rain Gear Ready - Tracking April showers every day this week