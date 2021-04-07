Advertisement

Appeals court overturns 2016 Green Bay homicide conviction

Richard Arrington
Richard Arrington(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the homicide conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 2016 killing in Green Bay.

The court on Tuesday ordered a new trial for Richard Arrington after ruling that the state violated his rights when police equipped another jail inmate with a recording device to document Arrington’s conversations.

Arrington was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Ricardo Gomez. Defense attorneys had argued that the state infringed on Arrington’s right to counsel.

WLUK-TV reports that police had supplied jail staff with a small digital recorder that was tucked into a band around the informant’s waist. A hearing to reschedule the trial has not been set.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

School bus
River Valley School District cancels school Thursday due to transportation issues
Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May
Greenway Station
Greenway Station Farmers’ Market to start this May
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes