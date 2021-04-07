Advertisement

Arrest made in Madison bar fight that left man unconscious

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man surrendered to police Wednesday morning following a Madison bar fight last week that left one man unconscious.

According to the Madison Police Dept., James R. Krogman turned himself in and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of substantial battery.

On Friday, police reported officers found a 62-year-old man unconscious shortly after 2 a.m. when they responded to report of a fight at the Players Sports Bar, in the 2000 block of Winnebago St. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a head wound; at the time, a police spokesperson described his condition as “critical but stable.”

Witnesses told investigators the 62-year-old man, whose name was not released had tried intervening in an altercation when he was injured. Officers noted that their investigation found no evidence that weapons were used in the fight.

