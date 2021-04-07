Advertisement

Business group, DNR agree not to release PFAS tests for now

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have reached an agreement with the state’s largest business group and won’t release results of water sampling for unregulated PFAS chemicals until the courts decide whether state law allows for testing of the manmade compounds.

The agreement between the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce means water sampling from industrial and municipal treatment plants for PFAS can continue, but the results will not be released to the public.

The agreement filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday, replaces a judge’s temporary restraining order issued last week in a lawsuit brought by WMC which wanted to block the DNR from testing for PFAS, which have been shown to cause cancer and other illnesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

School bus
River Valley School District cancels school Thursday due to transportation issues
Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
Wisconsin court ruling means food aid cuts will begin in May
Greenway Station
Greenway Station Farmers’ Market to start this May
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, left, talks to...
UW posts Athletic Director job listing; here’s what it takes