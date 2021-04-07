Concrete slab falls from third floor of UW Madison building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Madison officials are working to determine what caused a large concrete slab to fall from a university building over the weekend.

The slab fell from the third floor deck of Van Hise Hall around 1 p.m Sunday, landing in front of the building’s Linden Street entrance.

The university says their Facilities Planning & Management blocked off the area and put up signage, directing students and employees to use other doors. There were no reported injuries.

