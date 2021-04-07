Could tailgating be coming back to Brewers games?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As fans start returning to American Family Field this season, another tradition could soon be making a comeback. On Wednesdsay, the Milwaukee Brewers tweeted a short video that seemed to indicate tailgating may soon be allowed at the stadium.

The team only wrote, “We’ve got some big news coming soon...” in its tweet, however the accompanying video showed Bernie Brewer and the racing sausages in the parking lot grabbing some chips and setting up their grill.

We've got some big news coming soon... pic.twitter.com/cMNN6tCi4A — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 7, 2021

Of course, the sausages may not want to have too many burgers they are likely going to need to get into racing shape too!

The possible move comes as outdoor restrictions are being eased. For example, in Dane Co., public health officials officially ended the statewide outdoor mask mandate Wednesday and eliminated capacity limits on outdoor activities, unless it interfered with social distancing guidelines.

