Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. converted a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead and Milwaukee missed at the end as the Warriors held off the Bucks 122-121.

In a furious finish like those Golden State teams of years past, Stephen Curry made a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play on the way to 41 points with five 3-pointers as his team worked until the final buzzer to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday scored the go-ahead basket after his offensive rebound with 29 seconds left.

