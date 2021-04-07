Dane Co. officials identify 22-year-old who died after motorcycle was struck by car

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died after his motorcycle was struck Tuesday night in the Town of Springdale.

Officials say Dylan I. LaMere, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway PD and County Highway J.

According to the medical examiner’s office, their completed forensic examination confirms Lemere’s death was the result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday night that deputies were called around 4:50 p.m., along with Fitchrona EMS and Mount Horeb Fire and Rescue, for an injury crash on County Highway PD at the intersection of County Highway J.

Dane Co. deputies report a 17-year-old female was driving eastbound on County Highway PD and made a move to avoid striking a vehicle that was slowing down to turn northbound on County Highway J.

As the teenager avoided the vehicle, she entered the westbound lane of County Highway PD and struck the motorcycle going westbound that was driven by the 22-year-old man, the sheriff’s office continued.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still conducting additional testing. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating this death.

correction: The name of the victim has been updated with the correct spelling as provided by the family. The story originally had reported the spelling provided by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

