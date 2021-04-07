How the COVID-19 Vaccine could impact pet adoptions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the isolation of the pandemic, pet adoptions across the country took a massive jump. People stuck at home found comfort in a furry friend, and the group Animal Shelter Count says adoption numbers ballooned to over 26,000 more pet adoptions in 2020 than years prior.

At the Dane County Humane Society, cat and dog adoptions continue at a high rate.

“When we have cats or dogs available, they only last a few days at most,” said Amy Good, Director of Development at DCHS.

As of Wednesday, the society only housed eight cats and one dog available for adoption.

While demand is high for cats and dogs, adoptions for rabbits, mice, and other untraditional pets have dipped.

“We have not seen close to the demand for some of our small furry critters,” said Good. “We want people to know these pets need good homes too.”

Despite the vaccine rollout and the easing of restrictions, people are still looking for pets. And the staff at DCHS don’t think the Pandemic Pets are just a phase.

“People have had a chance to bond with their pets through the stressful event that is the pandemic,” said Good. “We think, and we hope that those are bonds that will last and aren’t just a thing of the pandemic.”

If you are hoping to adopt a pet, remember that it is a different process due to COVID protocols. For an adoption visit, go to the DCHS website and schedule a visit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.