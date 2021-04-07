Incumbent Joe Parisi retains Dane Co. Executive position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The role of Dane County Executive will remain in the hands of the incumbent of 10 years, Joe Parisi, following Tuesday’s spring election.

This will be Parisi’s fourth term in the Dane County Executive Office.

Parisi defeated Mary Ann Nicholson, who had not been campaigning since the death of her husband.

Parisi had previously told NBC15 why he was running again for the position, indicating his fondness for the area he was born in.

“This is the best job one could ever dream of,” said Parisi. “I was born and raised in Dane County and having the opportunity to be in a position where I can give back to this community that’s given me so much has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

