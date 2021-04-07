Notre Dame mandates universal COVID-19 vaccines this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Notre Dame is now the latest university to require its students be fully vaccinated when they return for the fall semester. The university made the announcement in a campus-wide letter Wednesday.

In it, university leaders explained that the requirement will apply to all students, from undergraduates to those taking graduate and professional courses. Exemptions for documented medical or religious reasons will be allowed.

“The safety of the University and local communities is always our highest priority,” Father Jenkins said. “Requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is a new and important addition to our health policies, one that we believe will enhance public health at Notre Dame and in our community, while also contributing to our ability to return to a more vibrant campus environment.”

University officials compared the rule to other vaccines that are mandated before students attend classes. Already, students need to be inoculated against hepatitis B, meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, and chicken pox. Starting last fall, they needed to get the flu shot too.

To help facilitate vaccinations, Notre Dame is opening an on-campus clinic on Thursday. The university added the Indiana Dept. of Health assured it there would be enough doses to cover all students and faculty in time for the new year.

Notre Dame has also asked students who are fully vaccinated to register with an online tool.

The letter to students was signed by school president Rev. John Jenkins, Provost Marie Lynn Miranda, and Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan.

