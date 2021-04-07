Over 90% of Dane Co. residents 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine in 10 Dane County residents who are ages 65 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health Services reports Wednesday.

The agency’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 90.3% of residents in this age group have gotten one dose, while 80.1% of these residents have completed their vaccine series.

For all residents in Dane Co., 44% are partially vaccinated and 26.5% have completed their vaccine series. Dane Co. is third in the state Wednesday in terms of residents having at least one dose, preceded by Door and Bayfield Counties. Dane Co. is also seventh in the state in terms of having residents complete their vaccine series.

Dane Co. is currently the only county in the South Central region of the state with over 40% of residents having one dose, but Iowa County is close Wednesday at 39.4%.

Overall in the state, 34.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose and 21.1% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 85,854 doses administered this week to Wisconsinites, up from 28,826 the day previous.

Over 720 cases reported Wednesday

DHS confirmed 727 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday in Wisconsin, bringing the total number of cases up to 581,797. The seven-day rolling average continues to climb in the state, currently at 657. The last time this number was higher than that was on Feb. 18, when it was at 658.

Twenty-five people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with the virus. DHS says there are 275 patients hospitalized in the state with the coronavirus, which is 22 patients higher than last week and 31 patients higher than last month.

There are also 75 people in the ICU with COVID-19, which is seven patients higher than last week and 12 patients higher than last month.

About 81% of hospital beds in the state are unavailable Wednesday, while 19% are available.

DHS also reports five people have died Wednesday due to the virus. There have been 6,653 people who have died from COVID-19, in total.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.