Advertisement

Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson...
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Daniel Robertson (28) forces out Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) at second base then throws to first base to complete a double play during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/David Banks)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched five sharp innings, Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-0 to stop a three-game slide.

Peralta struck out eight and walked four. Kris Bryant doubled in the fourth for Chicago’s only hit of the game.

Shaw connected in the first against Adbert Alzolay, sending an opposite-field drive deep to left-center.

Daniel Vogelbach walked with one out and Christian Yelich singled ahead of Shaw’s first homer of the season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak proposes new and improved routes if the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan passes.
Amtrak proposes route through Madison
Heather and her children start an Easter hike on the Ice Age Trail
Gunfire narrowly misses hiking family in Lodi, mother shares terrifying experience
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
3 lanes were closed late Saturday night after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Car vs. pedestrian crash shuts down lanes of Hwy 151 at Stoughton Road
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
Madison police investigate shooting on S. Park Street

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, tries to control the ball against Golden State...
Curry, Warriors use furious finish to hold off Bucks 122-121
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
Could tailgating be coming back to Brewers games?
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run...
Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to the Braves for two pitchers