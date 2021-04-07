Advertisement

#SafePlaceSelfie Encourages Severe Weather Preparedness

National Weather Service social media campaign illustrates where to shelter when severe weather strikes.
Safe Place Selfie Day helps prepare for severe weather season
(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson and Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - April 7th is Safe Place Selfie Day! The social media campaign encourages people to know where to go when severe weather strikes. Share a selfie with the hashtag “Safe-place-selfie” (#SafePlaceSelfie) when posting to social media.

How To Participate:

Step 1: Locate the safe place in your home and/or workplace

Find a spot in your home or building where you will be safe from severe storms. This may be a basement, storm shelter, or interior room or closet on the lowest level if you don’t have an underground option.

Step 2: Gather in your safe place as if there were a tornado or severe warning

Bring pets and loved ones with you to the safe place. Act as if a tornado warning has been issued for your area. If you have a safety kit, bring that with you as well. If you don’t have one, you can make an emergency kit with all the essentials. This is something you should have in your safe place for severe season.

Step 3: Post your selfie!

Finally, you can post your selfie with #SafePlaceSelfieDay and challenge your friends and family to do the same!

Share your photos with us either on nbc15.com or through our free news & weather apps.

Check out the NWS website for more on how you can prepare to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

Ready.gov also features great tips on preparing for every kind of disaster. April 12-16 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Tune into NBC15 each day for more information and safety tips on each form of severe weather we face in the Spring/Summer.

